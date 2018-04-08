Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) and GMK Noril'skiy nikel' PAO (OTCMKTS:NILSY) Critical Contrast

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE: CLF) and GMK Noril'skiy nikel' PAO (OTCMKTS:NILSY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Cleveland-Cliffs has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GMK Noril'skiy nikel' PAO has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cleveland-Cliffs and GMK Noril'skiy nikel' PAO’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cleveland-Cliffs $2.33 billion 0.88 $367.00 million $0.50 13.72 GMK Noril'skiy nikel' PAO $9.15 billion 3.17 $2.13 billion N/A N/A

GMK Noril'skiy nikel' PAO has higher revenue and earnings than Cleveland-Cliffs.

Dividends

GMK Noril'skiy nikel' PAO pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Cleveland-Cliffs does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Cleveland-Cliffs and GMK Noril'skiy nikel' PAO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cleveland-Cliffs 16.09% -35.81% 10.73% GMK Noril'skiy nikel' PAO N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.7% of Cleveland-Cliffs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of GMK Noril'skiy nikel' PAO shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Cleveland-Cliffs shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cleveland-Cliffs and GMK Noril'skiy nikel' PAO, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cleveland-Cliffs 2 5 4 0 2.18 GMK Noril'skiy nikel' PAO 1 1 0 0 1.50

Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus target price of $9.67, suggesting a potential upside of 40.91%. GMK Noril'skiy nikel' PAO has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.64%. Given Cleveland-Cliffs’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cleveland-Cliffs is more favorable than GMK Noril'skiy nikel' PAO.

Summary

Cleveland-Cliffs beats GMK Noril'skiy nikel' PAO on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota; and Koolyanobbing iron ore mining complex located in Western Australia. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. in August 2017. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

GMK Noril'skiy nikel' PAO Company Profile

GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO is engaged in the exploration, extraction, refining of ore and nonmetallic minerals, and sale of base and precious metals produced from ore. The Company’s segments include GMK Group, which includes mining and metallurgy operations, transport services, energy, repair and maintenance services located at Taimyr Peninsula; Group KGMK, which includes mining and metallurgy operations, energy, exploration activities located at Kola Peninsula; Norilsk Nickel Harjavalta, which includes refinery operations located in Finland; Other metallurgical, which includes other metallurgy operations and exploration activities located in Russia and abroad, and Other non-metallurgical, which includes metal and other trading, supply chain management, transport services, energy and utility, research and other activities located in Russia and abroad. Its production facilities are located in Taimyr and Kola Peninsulas of the Russian Federation and in Finland.

