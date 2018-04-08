GoByte Price Hits $5.90 on Top Exchanges (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One GoByte coin can now be bought for approximately $5.90 or 0.00084118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinsMarkets, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, GoByte has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. GoByte has a market cap of $7.03 million and approximately $57,844.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002838 BTC.

UFO Coin (UFO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011547 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008013 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Sparks (SPK) traded down 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000318 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007143 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GBX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 2,017,195 coins and its circulating supply is 1,192,208 coins. The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte is an ASIC resistant PoW cryptocurrency using the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GoByte

GoByte can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CoinsMarkets, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is not presently possible to buy GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

