GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Expected to Earn Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray dropped their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GoDaddy in a research note issued on Thursday, March 29th, Zacks Investment Research reports. Piper Jaffray analyst S. Kemp now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.18. Piper Jaffray has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray also issued estimates for GoDaddy’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

GDDY has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, April 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on GoDaddy to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Friday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.63.

GDDY stock opened at $59.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. GoDaddy has a 12-month low of $36.02 and a 12-month high of $64.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10,052.47, a P/E ratio of 142.52, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.55.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $602.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.47 million.

In other news, insider Barbara J. Rechterman sold 35,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total transaction of $1,777,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,342,079.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rebecca Morrow sold 500 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $31,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,830.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,698,000 shares of company stock worth $809,605,669. Insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in GoDaddy by 7.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in GoDaddy by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in GoDaddy by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in GoDaddy by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in GoDaddy by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 25,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; hosting products, such as shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

