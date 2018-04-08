Golar LNG Partners (GMLP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.60.

GMLP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Golar LNG Partners from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Golar LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Group initiated coverage on Golar LNG Partners in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMLP. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Golar LNG Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Golar LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Golar LNG Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in Golar LNG Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Golar LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $344,000. Institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GMLP traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.57. 249,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,198. The stock has a market cap of $1,250.84, a PE ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Golar LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $23.49.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $90.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.09 million. Golar LNG Partners had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 29.85%. research analysts predict that Golar LNG Partners will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Golar LNG Partners declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 5th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Golar LNG Partners

Golar LNG Partners LP engages in the logistics solutions. Its activities include owning, trading, and operation of floating storage and regasification units (FSRU) and liquefied natural gas ( LNG) marine transportation. The company was founded on September 24, 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

