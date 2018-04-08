GoldBlocks Market Cap Reaches $581,653.00 (GB)

GoldBlocks (CURRENCY:GB) traded 33% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One GoldBlocks coin can currently be bought for $0.0375 or 0.00000534 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit, Bleutrade and Livecoin. GoldBlocks has a total market capitalization of $581,653.00 and $3,610.00 worth of GoldBlocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GoldBlocks has traded up 49% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $310.10 or 0.04415130 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00001299 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014160 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000040 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007902 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000153 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Synergy (SNRG) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00017209 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00012929 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000055 BTC.

GoldBlocks Coin Profile

GoldBlocks is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2016. GoldBlocks’ total supply is 15,499,713 coins. The official website for GoldBlocks is goldblocks.eu. GoldBlocks’ official Twitter account is @goldblockscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldBlocks is a gold based PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that is based on the idea of portable wealth. “

Buying and Selling GoldBlocks

GoldBlocks can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, CoinExchange, Bleutrade and YoBit. It is not presently possible to buy GoldBlocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldBlocks must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldBlocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

