GoldCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.09 Million (CRYPTO:GLD)

GoldCoin (CURRENCY:GLD) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 3:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. GoldCoin has a total market cap of $3.09 million and $14,000.00 worth of GoldCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0756 or 0.00001092 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. During the last seven days, GoldCoin has traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitmark (BTM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005852 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000125 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 84.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011700 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded down 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004237 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Cypherfunks (FUNK) traded up 51.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About GoldCoin

GoldCoin (CRYPTO:GLD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 15th, 2013. GoldCoin’s total supply is 40,937,288 coins. The official message board for GoldCoin is www.goldcointalk.org. The Reddit community for GoldCoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GoldCoin is www.goldcoin.org. GoldCoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GoldCoin Coin Trading

GoldCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is not presently possible to purchase GoldCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

