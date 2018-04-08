Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, “Golden Entertainment, Inc. is a diverse gaming company which offers casino, distribute gaming and lottery services. The company’s gaming divisions consists of Golden Casino Group, PT’s Entertainment Group and Golden Route Operations. Golden Entertainment, Inc., formerly known as Lakes Entertainment, Inc., is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

GDEN has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Group assumed coverage on Golden Entertainment in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on Golden Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Golden Entertainment from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDEN opened at $24.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $686.33, a P/E ratio of 72.29 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. Golden Entertainment has a one year low of $13.03 and a one year high of $34.75.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $184.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.80 million. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 1.86%. equities analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Golden Entertainment news, Director Lyle Berman sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $19,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,642,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,765,284.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,046,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $107,798,600.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,750,000 shares of company stock valued at $153,180,000. 52.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 194.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 5,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 39.13% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc is a group of gaming companies. The Company focuses on distributed gaming, including tavern gaming, and casino and resort operations. It operates through two segments: Distributed Gaming and Casinos. Its Distributed Gaming segment involves the installation, maintenance and operation of gaming and amusement devices in certain strategic, high-traffic, non-casino locations (such as grocery stores, convenience stores, restaurants, bars, taverns, saloons and liquor stores) in Nevada and Montana, and the operation of traditional, branded taverns targeting local patrons, primarily in the greater Las Vegas, Nevada metropolitan area.

