Golden Ocean Group (GOGL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOGL. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Clarkson Capital raised shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase increased their price target on shares of Golden Ocean Group from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

GOGL stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.28. The company had a trading volume of 141,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,287. Golden Ocean Group has a 52 week low of $5.43 and a 52 week high of $9.95. The company has a market cap of $1,050.13, a P/E ratio of -364.00 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The shipping company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Golden Ocean Group had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $151.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.91 million. equities research analysts expect that Golden Ocean Group will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,000.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 317.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 519,955 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 395,265 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,452 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 14,016 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 635,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after acquiring an additional 154,923 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,067,082 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after acquiring an additional 121,810 shares in the last quarter. 26.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, engages in the transportation of bulk commodities worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Kamsarmax, Panamax, and Supramax vessels. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers along worldwide shipping routes.

