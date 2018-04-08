Aena SME (AENA) PT Set at €173.00 by Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs set a €173.00 ($213.58) target price on Aena SME (BME:AENA) in a research report report published on Thursday, March 29th. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AENA. UBS set a €195.00 ($240.74) price target on shares of Aena SME and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays set a €185.00 ($228.40) price target on shares of Aena SME and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank set a €190.00 ($234.57) price target on shares of Aena SME and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €160.00 ($197.53) price target on shares of Aena SME and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase set a €161.00 ($198.77) price objective on shares of Aena SME and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €176.00 ($217.28).

AENA opened at €171.00 ($211.11) on Thursday. Aena SME has a 52 week low of €137.05 ($169.20) and a 52 week high of €184.90 ($228.27).

About Aena SME

Aena SME SA, formerly Aena SA, is a Spain-based company primarily engaged in the airports operation. Its activities are divided into four segments: Airports, which comprises Aeronautical subdivision, responsible for the management of airports, jetways, security, handling, cargo and fuel services, among others, as well as Commercial subdivision, including duty-free and specialty stores, restaurant services, car rental, as well as banking services and advertising; Services outside the terminal, which manages real estate assets, such as parking lots, warehouses and lands; International, which comprises operations of Company’s subsidiary, Aena Desarrollo Internacional SA, that invests in other airport owners principally in Mexico, Colombia and the United Kingdom; and Others, encompassing corporate activities.

