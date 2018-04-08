Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 44,424 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 482,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,424 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.46% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $27,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Timber Hill LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WAL opened at $55.98 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $44.64 and a 1-year high of $62.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,126.57, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.57.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 36.56%. The business had revenue of $224.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. equities analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

WAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. UBS assumed coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.88.

In related news, EVP Robert Reoch Mcauslan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $122,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,757.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.30, for a total value of $32,441.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,787 shares of company stock worth $5,265,384. 7.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation is a bank holding company. The Company provides a range of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking and online banking products and services through its banking subsidiary, Western Alliance Bank (WAB or the Bank). The Company’s regional segments include Arizona, Nevada, Southern California and Northern California, which provide banking and related services to their respective markets.

