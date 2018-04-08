Columbia Sportswear (COLM) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 115,017 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.55% of Columbia Sportswear worth $27,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter worth $1,930,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter worth $1,312,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 116,724 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,388,000 after acquiring an additional 58,538 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LP bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,898 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,700,000 after acquiring an additional 24,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.94% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $78.85 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $51.56 and a 1-year high of $80.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,586.65, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.89.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.16. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.53%.

In related news, COO Thomas B. Cusick sold 23,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $1,814,688.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,358,430.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas B. Cusick sold 16,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total transaction of $1,260,472.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,355 shares in the company, valued at $3,729,206.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,495 shares of company stock worth $6,716,761 over the last three months. 58.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COLM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $74.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.21.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

