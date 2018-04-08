FactSet (FDS) Stake Decreased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in FactSet (NYSE:FDS) by 63.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 254,197 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of FactSet worth $28,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet by 723.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Visionary Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FactSet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Delaney Dennis R bought a new stake in shares of FactSet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. 95.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDS stock opened at $193.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7,677.95, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.95. FactSet has a 1 year low of $155.09 and a 1 year high of $217.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

FactSet (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.06. FactSet had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 54.00%. The business had revenue of $335.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that FactSet will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 27th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. FactSet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.64%.

In other FactSet news, VP Matthew J. Mcnulty sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,904. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 1,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.92, for a total transaction of $229,989.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,412,455.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,187 shares of company stock valued at $9,952,828. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FactSet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of FactSet to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FactSet from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $197.00 price target on shares of FactSet in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of FactSet from $169.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

FactSet Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

