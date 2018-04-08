Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $5.26 Million Holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,531 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $5,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.13.

Shares of NYSE IHG opened at $60.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11,592.74, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.31. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $69.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.22, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 2nd. InterContinental Hotels Group’s payout ratio is 68.72%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/goldman-sachs-group-inc-has-5-26-million-holdings-in-intercontinental-hotels-group-ihg.html.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, Kimpton, Hotel Indigo, EVEN, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites brands.

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.