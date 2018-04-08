Delek Logistics Partners (DKL) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 841,485 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 35,769 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 3.38% of Delek Logistics Partners worth $26,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 107,837 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 29,112 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 215.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 25,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $558,000. Franklin Square Holdings L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Square Holdings L.P. now owns 23,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 1.3% in the third quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 326,092 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,190,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

DKL has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo downgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.67.

In other Delek Logistics Partners news, CEO Ezra Uzi Yemin purchased 7,000 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.94 per share, with a total value of $209,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,828,415.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock opened at $29.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -14.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.47, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.13. Delek Logistics Partners has a 1 year low of $26.60 and a 1 year high of $35.54.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $151.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.53 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 292.19%. analysts expect that Delek Logistics Partners will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/goldman-sachs-group-inc-sells-35769-shares-of-delek-logistics-partners-lp-dkl-updated-updated.html.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment consists of assets, including pipelines and trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering and crude oil, intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler and El Dorado refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

Receive News & Ratings for Delek Logistics Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek Logistics Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.