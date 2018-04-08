Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (HRC) Stake Lessened by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 65,226 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.50% of Hill-Rom worth $28,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRC. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 101.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,720 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. BancorpSouth Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Hill-Rom in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James Financial raised Hill-Rom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Hill-Rom in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.89.

Shares of NYSE HRC opened at $84.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,702.85, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.47 and a fifty-two week high of $91.11.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $669.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.00 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 23rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Hill-Rom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is currently 20.73%.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc is a global medical technology company. The Company partners with health care providers across care settings, by focusing on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes in five core areas: advancing mobility, wound care and prevention, patient monitoring and diagnostics, surgical safety and efficiency and respiratory health.

