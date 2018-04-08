Just Eat’s (LON:JE) Conviction-Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs reiterated their conviction-buy rating on shares of Just Eat (LON:JE) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, March 22nd. They currently have a GBX 1,010 ($14.18) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on JE. Liberum Capital lifted their target price on shares of Just Eat from GBX 880 ($12.35) to GBX 935 ($13.12) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Numis Securities reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 948 ($13.31) target price on shares of Just Eat in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Peel Hunt cut their target price on shares of Just Eat from GBX 1,199 ($16.83) to GBX 950 ($13.34) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Just Eat from GBX 790 ($11.09) to GBX 780 ($10.95) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Just Eat to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 700 ($9.83) to GBX 1,000 ($14.04) in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 870.40 ($12.22).

Shares of JE traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 688.20 ($9.66). 2,370,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,730,000. Just Eat has a 12 month low of GBX 544 ($7.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 906 ($12.72).

Just Eat Company Profile

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital marketplace for takeaway food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 21.5 million customers and 82,300 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Norway, Switzerland, Italy, Mexico, and Spain.

