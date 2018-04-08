Bayer (BAYN) Given a €125.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs set a €125.00 ($154.32) target price on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a report released on Thursday, March 22nd. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

BAYN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €131.00 ($161.73) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bayer in a research note on Monday, December 11th. UBS set a €125.00 ($154.32) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Warburg Research set a €121.00 ($149.38) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Cfra set a €105.00 ($129.63) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €118.05 ($145.74).

FRA BAYN traded down €0.57 ($0.70) during trading on Thursday, reaching €93.61 ($115.57). 2,269,573 shares of the stock traded hands. Bayer has a fifty-two week low of €91.58 ($113.06) and a fifty-two week high of €123.82 ($152.86).

About Bayer

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. The company operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health, and Covestro segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

