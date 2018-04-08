Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) received a €14.50 ($17.90) price objective from research analysts at Goldman Sachs in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 21st. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.34% from the stock’s current price.

SZU has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($18.52) price objective on Suedzucker and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €13.50 ($16.67) price objective on Suedzucker and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. BNP Paribas set a €13.00 ($16.05) price target on Suedzucker and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Warburg Research set a €18.50 ($22.84) price target on Suedzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, equinet set a €15.50 ($19.14) price objective on Suedzucker and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Suedzucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €16.11 ($19.89).

SZU stock traded down €0.01 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €13.64 ($16.83). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,903. Suedzucker has a 12 month low of €14.59 ($18.01) and a 12 month high of €23.97 ($29.59).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) PT Set at €14.50 by Goldman Sachs” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/goldman-sachs-reiterates-14-50-price-target-for-suedzucker-szu-updated-updated.html.

About Suedzucker

Südzucker AG supplies sugar products in Europe and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, animal feed and, fertilizers to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

Receive News & Ratings for Suedzucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suedzucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.