GoldMint Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.37 Million (MNTP)

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. GoldMint has a market cap of $4.37 million and approximately $14,133.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoldMint coin can now be bought for about $2.28 or 0.00032395 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GoldMint has traded up 9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007137 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002945 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.90 or 0.00707962 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014589 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014164 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00172324 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00035947 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00049802 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About GoldMint

GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoldMint’s official website is www.goldmint.io.

Buying and Selling GoldMint

GoldMint can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not currently possible to purchase GoldMint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldMint must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldMint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

