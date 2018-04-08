Golub Capital Bdc (NASDAQ:GBDC) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Shows

Press coverage about Golub Capital Bdc (NASDAQ:GBDC) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Golub Capital Bdc earned a news impact score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the investment management company an impact score of 44.463770077199 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

GBDC stock opened at $17.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1,072.35, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.62. Golub Capital Bdc has a twelve month low of $17.35 and a twelve month high of $20.50.

Golub Capital Bdc (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $36.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.22 million. Golub Capital Bdc had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 58.64%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Golub Capital Bdc will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 8th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. Golub Capital Bdc’s payout ratio is 102.40%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Golub Capital Bdc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 10th. National Securities upgraded Golub Capital Bdc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Golub Capital Bdc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital Bdc from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Golub Capital Bdc has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

In other Golub Capital Bdc news, Director William M. Iv Webster acquired 19,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.10 per share, with a total value of $356,099.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Iv Webster acquired 15,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.09 per share, with a total value of $279,816.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 37,102 shares of company stock valued at $671,163. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/golub-capital-bdc-gbdc-getting-somewhat-positive-news-coverage-report-finds-updated.html.

About Golub Capital Bdc

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital Bdc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital Bdc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.