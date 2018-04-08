Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $11.01 Million Holdings in Golub Capital Bdc (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Golub Capital Bdc (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 604,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 18,998 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 1.01% of Golub Capital Bdc worth $11,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital Bdc by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 125,982 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,249 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital Bdc by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 310,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares during the last quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital Bdc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,269,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital Bdc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $866,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital Bdc by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 634,791 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,553,000 after purchasing an additional 346,596 shares during the last quarter. 38.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GBDC opened at $17.95 on Friday. Golub Capital Bdc has a fifty-two week low of $17.35 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1,079.52, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Golub Capital Bdc (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Golub Capital Bdc had a net margin of 58.64% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $36.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Golub Capital Bdc’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Golub Capital Bdc will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. Golub Capital Bdc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.40%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Golub Capital Bdc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Golub Capital Bdc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital Bdc from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, National Securities upgraded shares of Golub Capital Bdc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

In other news, Director William M. Iv Webster bought 15,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.09 per share, for a total transaction of $279,816.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Iv Webster bought 19,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.10 per share, for a total transaction of $356,099.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 37,102 shares of company stock worth $671,163. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital Bdc Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

