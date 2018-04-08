Goodomy (CRYPTO:GOOD) Price Hits $0.0051

Goodomy (CURRENCY:GOOD) traded down 15.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. Goodomy has a total market cap of $2.33 million and $111.00 worth of Goodomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Goodomy has traded 15.5% higher against the dollar. One Goodomy token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.35 or 0.00669909 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006448 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003743 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000679 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000596 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00098507 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Goodomy Profile

Goodomy is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2017. Goodomy’s total supply is 888,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 457,541,580 tokens. Goodomy’s official Twitter account is @GoodKarmaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Goodomy is goodomy.com.

Goodomy Token Trading

Goodomy can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not currently possible to purchase Goodomy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goodomy must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goodomy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

