Goodomy Market Capitalization Tops $2.04 Million (GOOD)

Goodomy (CURRENCY:GOOD) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. During the last seven days, Goodomy has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. Goodomy has a total market cap of $2.04 million and $54.00 worth of Goodomy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Goodomy token can now be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SaluS (SLS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.15 or 0.00672796 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006394 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004172 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000613 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00101358 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00030841 BTC.

About Goodomy

Goodomy (GOOD) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2017. Goodomy’s total supply is 888,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 457,541,580 tokens. The official website for Goodomy is goodomy.com. Goodomy’s official Twitter account is @GoodKarmaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Goodomy Token Trading

Goodomy can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not possible to purchase Goodomy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goodomy must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goodomy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

