Goodyear Tire and Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Price Target Cut to $34.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Goodyear Tire and Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 22nd. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GT. BidaskClub downgraded Goodyear Tire and Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Goodyear Tire and Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Guggenheim set a $32.00 price target on Goodyear Tire and Rubber and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Longbow Research began coverage on Goodyear Tire and Rubber in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Goodyear Tire and Rubber from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.30.

Shares of GT stock opened at $26.81 on Thursday. Goodyear Tire and Rubber has a twelve month low of $25.88 and a twelve month high of $36.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6,670.88, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Goodyear Tire and Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. Goodyear Tire and Rubber had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Goodyear Tire and Rubber will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GT. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire and Rubber during the fourth quarter worth $40,383,000. Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire and Rubber by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,631,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,710,000 after purchasing an additional 648,313 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire and Rubber during the third quarter worth $15,827,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire and Rubber by 10.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,568,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,903,000 after purchasing an additional 414,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire and Rubber by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 3,367,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,816,000 after purchasing an additional 386,639 shares during the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Goodyear Tire and Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

