GoPro (GPRO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “GoPro’s revenues in recent quarters have taken a severe hit due to sluggish demand and discounting of the Hero cameras during the holiday season. Huge, multiple layoffs, decaying fundamentals and a bad track record of missing targets have hurt GoPro’s brand image in the market. The company is now shutting down its drone business and slashing 20% of its workforce after a sub-standard holiday quarter.Amid such headwinds, GoPro’s shares have significantly underperformed the industry’s average return over the past six months. Nevertheless, the company announced measures to turn its business around in 2018, including intense restructuring and streamlining its supply chain. GoPro recently introduced an entry-level HERO camera that is designed to capture impressive videos and pictures, which should expand user base and boost revenues.”

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on GPRO. BidaskClub raised GoPro from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Vetr raised GoPro from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase cut GoPro from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on GoPro from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on GoPro from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.71.

Shares of GPRO opened at $4.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. GoPro has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $11.89. The company has a market capitalization of $713.38, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.20.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.75). GoPro had a negative return on equity of 40.56% and a negative net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $334.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that GoPro will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Sharon S. Zezima sold 14,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $83,809.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 11,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total value of $62,850.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,958 shares in the company, valued at $406,562.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPRO. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in GoPro by 310.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 683,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after buying an additional 517,298 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in GoPro by 1,970.7% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 394,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after buying an additional 375,506 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in GoPro during the 4th quarter valued at $2,237,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in GoPro by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,887,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,136,000 after buying an additional 291,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in GoPro by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 782,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after buying an additional 160,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO5 and HERO6, which are cloud-connected line of cameras; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

