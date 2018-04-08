Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $961,000 Stake in BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 74.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,406 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,307 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BJRI. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Leucadia National Corp bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,000. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BJRI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush boosted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

Shares of BJRI opened at $45.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $923.71, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $47.55.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $261.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.34 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 4.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 13th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. BJ’s Restaurants’s payout ratio is 15.60%.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 5,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $243,331.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,318 shares in the company, valued at $146,688.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Puchner sold 3,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $162,101.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,885.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 170,867 shares of company stock valued at $7,447,599. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of February 26, 2018, the company owned and operated 197 casual dining restaurants located in the 26 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

