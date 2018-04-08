Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $8.46 Million Holdings in Aetna Inc (AET)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Aetna Inc (NYSE:AET) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aetna were worth $8,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aetna in the fourth quarter valued at about $940,734,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Aetna by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,704,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,900,000 after acquiring an additional 987,156 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aetna in the fourth quarter valued at about $159,933,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aetna by 1,087.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 926,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,213,000 after acquiring an additional 848,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in Aetna by 462.4% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 845,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,576,000 after buying an additional 695,428 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on shares of Aetna in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on shares of Aetna in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Aetna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aetna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Aetna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.50.

Aetna stock opened at $170.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Aetna Inc has a 52-week low of $127.86 and a 52-week high of $194.40. The company has a market cap of $55,812.36, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.67.

Aetna (NYSE:AET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $14.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.79 billion. Aetna had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 21.50%. Aetna’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. analysts forecast that Aetna Inc will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Aetna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.28%.

Aetna Inc is a diversified healthcare benefits company. The Company operates through three segments: Health Care, Group Insurance and Large Case Pensions. It offers a range of traditional, voluntary and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services, including medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health, group life and disability plans, medical management capabilities, Medicaid healthcare management services, Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement plans, workers’ compensation administrative services and health information technology (HIT) products and services.

