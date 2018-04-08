Gotham Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN)

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,259 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,515 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Aspen Technology worth $7,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,482,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,515,000 after acquiring an additional 482,800 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 262.4% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 467,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,751,000 after acquiring an additional 338,200 shares during the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 753,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,906,000 after acquiring an additional 255,635 shares during the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,840,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 119.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 148,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,807,000 after buying an additional 80,535 shares during the period.

AZPN opened at $79.23 on Friday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.51 and a 52-week high of $84.40. The stock has a market cap of $5,737.85, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 33.23% and a negative return on equity of 61.97%. The firm had revenue of $124.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 26,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total value of $2,059,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,171,848.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $172,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,713,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,308 shares of company stock valued at $3,929,379 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AZPN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase upped their target price on shares of Aspen Technology to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (up from $77.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.67.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc is a global provider of process optimization software solutions designed to manage and optimize plant and process design, operational performance, and supply chain planning. The Company’s aspenONE software and related services have been developed specifically for companies in the process industries, including the energy, chemicals, and engineering and construction industries.

