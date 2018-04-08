Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $8.28 Million Position in Tailored Brands Inc (TLRD)

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,735 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned about 0.77% of Tailored Brands worth $8,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tailored Brands by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,853,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,453,000 after acquiring an additional 579,626 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Tailored Brands by 335.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 646,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,112,000 after acquiring an additional 497,921 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tailored Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,633,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tailored Brands by 948.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 359,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,187,000 after acquiring an additional 324,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tailored Brands in the fourth quarter worth $6,176,000.

In other Tailored Brands news, CEO Douglas Scott Ewert sold 55,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $1,301,418.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 326,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,733,271. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TLRD has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tailored Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tailored Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

Shares of Tailored Brands stock opened at $28.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 634.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,389.64, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.76. Tailored Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $28.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 18th. Tailored Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Tailored Brands, Inc is a holding company of The Men’s Wearhouse, Inc The Company is a specialty apparel retailer offering suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, business casual, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes and accessories for men and tuxedo and suit rental product. It operates through two segments: Retail and Corporate Apparel.

