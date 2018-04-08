Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 50.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,184 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 225,228 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned about 0.48% of Brinker International worth $8,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Brinker International by 2,316.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,544,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,154,891 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $168,822,000 after acquiring an additional 726,427 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 189.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,017,687 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,527,000 after acquiring an additional 666,156 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth $25,492,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,832,718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,183,000 after buying an additional 588,896 shares during the period.

NYSE EAT opened at $38.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,789.93, a PE ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.06. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $45.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.47.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $766.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.84 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 30.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. Brinker International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.50%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EAT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Brinker International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

In other news, VP Michaela M. Ware sold 830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.08, for a total transaction of $28,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,808.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andres Tinajero sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $114,000.00. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc is engaged in the ownership, operation, development, and franchising of the Chili’s Grill & Bar (Chili’s) and Maggiano’s Little Italy (Maggiano’s) restaurant brands. The Company’s Chili’s operates Bar & Grill category of casual dining. Chili’s menu features authentic Fresh Mex and Fresh Tex cuisine, including signature items, such as Baby Back Ribs smoked in-house, Hand-Crafted Burgers served with house-made garlic dill pickles, Mix and Match Fajitas, Tableside Guacamole and house-made Chips and Salsa.

