Graco (GGG) Shares Bought by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Graco (NYSE:GGG) by 161.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Graco by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Graco by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Graco by 286.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in Graco by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in Graco during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

GGG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and set a $46.67 price target on shares of Graco in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.67 price target on shares of Graco in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Graco in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

In other Graco news, VP Caroline M. Chambers sold 9,939 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $417,736.17. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,748.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Karen Park Gallivan sold 27,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $1,305,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 72,305 shares in the company, valued at $3,495,223.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,564 shares of company stock worth $2,965,505 over the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GGG stock opened at $45.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Graco has a 12 month low of $30.80 and a 12 month high of $49.69. The stock has a market cap of $7,829.93, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). Graco had a return on equity of 40.08% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $374.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Graco will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.1325 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 13th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.06%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; vapor-abrasive blasting equipment; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

