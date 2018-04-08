Granite Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 246,034 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 72,976 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up 2.5% of Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $14,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,824,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Roger Bird sold 8,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $518,440.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,574 shares in the company, valued at $3,675,518.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen R. Fussell sold 13,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $836,588.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 152,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,573,234.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,261 shares of company stock valued at $7,559,987. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.47.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $57.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $104,535.55, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $42.31 and a 12-month high of $64.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company’s revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.80%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

