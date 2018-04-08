Granite Price Hits $0.0078 on Top Exchanges (GRN)

Granite (CURRENCY:GRN) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One Granite coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Granite has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Granite has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $27.00 worth of Granite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007154 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002942 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.98 or 0.00709658 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014648 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014155 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00171893 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00036357 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00049392 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Granite

Granite’s official website is www.granitecoin.com.

Granite Coin Trading

Granite can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not possible to buy Granite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Granite must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Granite using one of the exchanges listed above.

