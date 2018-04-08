Great Portland Estates (GPOR) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

GPOR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 560 ($7.86) to GBX 580 ($8.14) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 660 ($9.26) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Monday, December 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 650 ($9.12) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a GBX 525 ($7.37) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 666 ($9.35) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 657.38 ($9.23).

GPOR stock opened at GBX 692 ($9.71) on Wednesday. Great Portland Estates has a twelve month low of GBX 582 ($8.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 702 ($9.85).

Great Portland Estates Company Profile

Great Portland Estates plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT). It develops freehold and leasehold, residential, retail, and office properties in London. The company has elected to be treated as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code and would not be subject to federal income tax, provided it distributes approximately 90% of its taxable income to its shareholders.

