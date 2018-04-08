Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (GSBC) Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $3.86 Per Share

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) – Equities researchers at FIG Partners upped their FY2019 earnings estimates for Great Southern Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 21st, according to Zacks Investment Research. FIG Partners analyst J. Rodis now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.86 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.85.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GSBC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Great Southern Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Great Southern Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

Great Southern Bancorp stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.00. 13,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,791. Great Southern Bancorp has a 52-week low of $47.25 and a 52-week high of $58.45. The stock has a market cap of $720.87, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $46.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.40 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be given a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Great Southern Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, Director William E. Barclay sold 780 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $39,639.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,803.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John M. Bugh sold 3,683 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total transaction of $180,356.51. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,012.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 5.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 3.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 644,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,890,000 after purchasing an additional 20,265 shares during the period. 40.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, a financial holding company and the parent of Great Southern Bank (the Bank). Through the Bank and subsidiaries of the Bank, the Company offers insurance, travel, investment and related services. The Bank makes long-term, fixed-rate residential real estate loans.

