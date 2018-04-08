Green Brick Partners (GRBK) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 21st.

Separately, JMP Securities raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

GRBK stock opened at $10.55 on Wednesday. Green Brick Partners has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $12.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.06, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.53.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $136.38 million during the quarter.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director John R. Farris purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $253,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 53.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the third quarter valued at $111,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the third quarter valued at $139,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the third quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates in the real estate industry. The Company operates through two segments. The builder operations segment includes its controlled builders results, which include building and selling single-family detached homes and townhomes that are designed and built to meet local customer preferences, and the sale of lots.

