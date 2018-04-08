Green Plains (GPRE) & The Competition Financial Comparison

Green Plains (NASDAQ: GPRE) is one of 25 publicly-traded companies in the “Industrial organic chemicals” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Green Plains to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Green Plains has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Green Plains’ rivals have a beta of 0.49, indicating that their average share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Green Plains and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Plains 1.70% -3.33% -1.31% Green Plains Competitors -11.48% -11.21% -5.31%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.2% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Green Plains shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Green Plains pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Green Plains pays out -55.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Industrial organic chemicals” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.7% and pay out 41.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Green Plains is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Green Plains and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Green Plains $3.60 billion $61.06 million -19.10 Green Plains Competitors $3.36 billion $346.77 million 4.18

Green Plains has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Green Plains is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Green Plains and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Plains 0 0 5 0 3.00 Green Plains Competitors 120 473 736 25 2.49

Green Plains currently has a consensus price target of $26.20, suggesting a potential upside of 59.51%. As a group, “Industrial organic chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 13.92%. Given Green Plains’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Green Plains is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Green Plains beats its rivals on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc. produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil. The Agribusiness and Energy Services segment engages in the grain procurement, handling, and storage activities; and commodity marketing business, which purchases, markets, sells, and distributes ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil, as well as crude oil, grain, natural gas, and other commodities in various markets. This segment also provides grain drying and storage services to grain producers. The Food and Ingredients segment purchases and sells feeder cattle to meat processors; and produces and sells white distilled vinegar and various specialty vinegar, such as balsamic, red wine, white wine, cider, and other varietals primarily to the food industry participants, including branded food companies, private label food manufacturers, and companies serving the foodservice channel, as well as for retail and industrial uses. This segment also produces, trades in, and sells corn and soybean oil. The Partnership segment offers fuel storage and transportation services. As of December 31, 2017, this segment owned 39 ethanol storage facilities; 8 fuel terminal facilities; and approximately a fleet of 3,500 leased railcars. The company was formerly known as Green Plains Renewable Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Green Plains Inc. in May 2014. Green Plains Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

