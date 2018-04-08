The Clorox Company (CLX) Shares Bought by Green Square Capital LLC

Green Square Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 196.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares during the period. Green Square Capital LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new position in The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Private Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Lourd Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

CLX stock opened at $128.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $123.64 and a 1 year high of $150.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $16,854.87, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.35.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The Clorox had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 126.70%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 25th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 24th. This is a positive change from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 62.80%.

CLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a $147.00 target price on shares of The Clorox and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Clorox from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.19.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company is a manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products. The Company sells its products primarily through mass retail outlets, e-commerce channels, wholesale distributors and medical supply distributors. The Company operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle and International.

