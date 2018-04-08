Green Square Capital LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of Upland Software (UPLD)

Green Square Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,911 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Green Square Capital LLC owned about 0.17% of Upland Software worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Upland Software by 784.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,367 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Upland Software during the second quarter valued at about $172,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Upland Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Upland Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Upland Software during the second quarter valued at about $284,000. 50.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $28.14 on Friday. Upland Software has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $31.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.54, a PE ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. Upland Software had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $27.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Upland Software will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UPLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Upland Software from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

In other news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $1,520,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total value of $1,191,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 239,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,126,512.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 310,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,048,930. Company insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

