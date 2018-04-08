Spire Inc (SR) Shares Bought by Green Square Capital LLC

Green Square Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) by 155.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,692 shares during the quarter. Green Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Spire were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Spire by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Spire by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Spire during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Spire by 61.4% during the third quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Spire during the third quarter valued at about $219,000. 82.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase dropped their price objective on Spire from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Spire in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Spire in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Spire from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.25 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.86.

Spire stock opened at $73.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Spire Inc has a one year low of $60.08 and a one year high of $82.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,562.96, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.06.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.13. Spire had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $561.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Spire Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 12th were paid a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.20%.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The company is also involved in marketing natural gas and provides energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

