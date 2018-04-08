Green Valley Investors LLC Has $34.08 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (COST)

Green Valley Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,100 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 1.6% of Green Valley Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Green Valley Investors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $34,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $402,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,681 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Invictus RG purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $620,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 26,505 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, January 5th. BidaskClub raised Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Gordon Haskett raised Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Vetr upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.28 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, December 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.39.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $183.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81,730.28, a PE ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.96. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $150.00 and a 1-year high of $199.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The retailer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director James D. Sinegal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.06, for a total value of $5,761,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 746,209 shares in the company, valued at $143,316,900.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $2,213,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,903 shares in the company, valued at $4,224,687.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,859 shares of company stock valued at $19,238,290. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation is engaged in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States and Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Spain, and through its subsidiaries in Taiwan and Korea. As of August 28, 2016, the Company operated 715 warehouses across the world.

