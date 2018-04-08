Gregory T. Went Sells 4,541 Shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS) Stock

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) CEO Gregory T. Went sold 4,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $116,930.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,610 shares in the company, valued at $4,702,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $22.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 10.79 and a quick ratio of 10.69. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $44.00. The stock has a market cap of $647.39, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.59.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.84 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1435.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 890,962 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,195,000 after acquiring an additional 139,934 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $681,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners bought a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,253,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $596,000. Institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADMS shares. Cowen set a $55.00 price target on Adamas Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC set a $40.00 price target on Adamas Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 25th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray set a $52.00 price target on Adamas Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.89.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, develops, and sells therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. The company's approved/commercial product is GOCOVRI, an amantadine therapy for the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease. Its partnered approved/commercial products include Namzaric (memantine hydrochloride extended-release and donepezil hydrochloride) capsules; and Namenda XR (memantine hydrochloride) extended release capsules for the treatment of moderate to severe Alzheimer's disease.

