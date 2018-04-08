Greif, Inc. (GEF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $962.39 Million

Analysts expect Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) to post $962.39 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Greif’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $986.80 million and the lowest is $942.70 million. Greif posted sales of $887.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Greif will report full year sales of $962.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $4.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.02 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $4.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Greif.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $905.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.24 million. Greif had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS.

GEF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp restated a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Greif in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America upgraded Greif from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Greif in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Greif currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.20.

Shares of Greif stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.25. 284,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,457. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $2,600.04, a PE ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.21. Greif has a 12 month low of $47.97 and a 12 month high of $65.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEF. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Greif by 1,828.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 212,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,895,000 after buying an additional 201,816 shares during the period. AXA boosted its holdings in shares of Greif by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 190,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,516,000 after purchasing an additional 53,700 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Greif by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 187,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,347,000 after purchasing an additional 31,495 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Greif by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 102,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,223,000 after purchasing an additional 42,756 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Greif by 196.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 86,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 57,317 shares during the period. 51.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Greif, Inc. (GEF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $962.39 Million” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/greif-inc-gef-expected-to-post-quarterly-sales-of-962-39-million.html.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc is a producer of industrial packaging products and services. The Company’s segments are Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment is engaged in the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing and other packaging services.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Greif (GEF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.