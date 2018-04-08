Group 1 Automotive (GPI) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, “Group 1 Automotive frequently engages in the acquisition and divestment of dealerships and franchises in order to expand its business, which is expected to increase its annualized revenue. In January, the company announced the acquisition of two dealerships in Texas in order to bolster its business presence. This will enable the company strengthen its footprint in the rapidly growing El Paso market as well as cement its existing partnership with Audi and Subaru. With higher cash balance its financial position has also been improving enabling it to pursue different capital deployment strategies. However, used car margin pressure, as well as costs associated with huge investments aimed to strengthen the used vehicle, parts and components, are hurting Group 1 Automotive. In the past one year, shares of Group 1 Automotive have underperformed the industry it belongs to.”

GPI has been the topic of several other research reports. Buckingham Research cut shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.88.

NYSE GPI traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,524. Group 1 Automotive has a 52 week low of $51.62 and a 52 week high of $84.47. The stock has a market cap of $1,332.27, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.24. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 20,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.71, for a total value of $1,554,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,426,872.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 28,519 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $2,283,231.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,681,706.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,519 shares of company stock worth $7,013,031. Insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,747,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 296,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. 97.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc is an operator in the automotive retail industry. The Company, through its dealerships, sells new and used cars and light trucks; arranges related vehicle financing; sells service and insurance contracts; provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

