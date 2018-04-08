GrubHub (GRUB) Given a $105.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Mizuho set a $105.00 target price on GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GRUB. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of GrubHub from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of GrubHub to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America cut shares of GrubHub from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $68.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.82.

Shares of GRUB stock opened at $97.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $8,465.67, a PE ratio of 98.07, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.98. GrubHub has a twelve month low of $33.06 and a twelve month high of $112.41.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $205.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.55 million. GrubHub had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company’s revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. analysts forecast that GrubHub will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total transaction of $300,187.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,302 shares in the company, valued at $413,250.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $356,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,259.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,831 shares of company stock worth $16,568,467 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrubHub during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrubHub during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its stake in shares of GrubHub by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GrubHub during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GrubHub during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000.

GrubHub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders. Its products include Grubhub and Seamless Mobile Applications and Mobile Website, Grubhub and Seamless Websites, Corporate Program, Delivery, Allmenus and MenuPages, Grubhub for Restaurants, and Restaurant Websites.

