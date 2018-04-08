Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) vs. The Competition Head-To-Head Survey

Grubhub (NYSE: GRUB) is one of 120 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Grubhub to related companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Grubhub and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Grubhub $683.07 million $98.98 million 99.07 Grubhub Competitors $2.38 billion $315.29 million 13.22

Grubhub’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Grubhub. Grubhub is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Grubhub and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grubhub 14.49% 8.29% 6.53% Grubhub Competitors 5.47% -51.29% 2.37%

Risk and Volatility

Grubhub has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grubhub’s peers have a beta of 0.66, suggesting that their average stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Grubhub and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grubhub 2 11 12 0 2.40 Grubhub Competitors 700 3547 6933 271 2.59

Grubhub presently has a consensus price target of $76.25, indicating a potential downside of 21.46%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 7.82%. Given Grubhub’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Grubhub has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.8% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Grubhub shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Grubhub peers beat Grubhub on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Grubhub Company Profile

GrubHub Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 80,000 local restaurants with diners in approximately 1,600 cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites for iPhone, Android, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV devices; and operates Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and eat24.com. The company also provides corporate program that offers employees with various food and ordering options, including options for individual meals, group ordering, and catering, as well as proprietary tools that consolidate various food ordering into a single online account. In addition, it offers Allmenus.com and MenuPages.com, which provide an aggregated database of approximately 650,000 menus from restaurants in 50 states; Grubhub for Restaurants, a responsive Web application that can be accessed from computers and mobile devices, as well as Grubhub-provided tablets; point of sale (POS) integration, which allows restaurants to manage Grubhub orders and update their menus directly from their existing POS system; and Website design and hosting services for restaurants. The company was formerly known as GrubHub Seamless Inc. and changed its name to GrubHub Inc. in February 2014. GrubHub Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Grubhub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grubhub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.