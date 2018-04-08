GrubHub Inc (GRUB) Receives $74.63 Average PT from Brokerages

GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.98.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GRUB shares. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of GrubHub from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of GrubHub to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho set a $98.00 price objective on shares of GrubHub and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE:GRUB traded down $3.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,553,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,986. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8,735.12, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.07, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.98. GrubHub has a twelve month low of $33.06 and a twelve month high of $112.41.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The information services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $205.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.55 million. GrubHub had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that GrubHub will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total transaction of $300,187.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,250.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Maria Belousova sold 28,761 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.57, for a total transaction of $2,489,839.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,271,280.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,831 shares of company stock worth $16,568,467 over the last three months. 2.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRUB. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in GrubHub by 996.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,610,369 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $115,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,539 shares during the period. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd raised its position in GrubHub by 8.0% in the third quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 10,702,879 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $563,614,000 after acquiring an additional 790,969 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in GrubHub in the fourth quarter worth about $27,998,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in GrubHub by 58.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,048,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,210,000 after acquiring an additional 386,129 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in GrubHub in the fourth quarter worth about $22,394,000.

About GrubHub

Grubhub Inc provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders. Its products include Grubhub and Seamless Mobile Applications and Mobile Website, Grubhub and Seamless Websites, Corporate Program, Delivery, Allmenus and MenuPages, Grubhub for Restaurants, and Restaurant Websites.

