Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 3,348 Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,152 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,348 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.05% of Grupo Financiero Galicia worth $4,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. 36.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. HSBC downgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Grupo Financiero Galicia in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia stock opened at $66.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8,619.49, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.28. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 52 week low of $36.09 and a 52 week high of $73.45.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA (Grupo Financiero Galicia) is a financial services holding company. The Company’s segments include Banking, Regional Credit Cards, CFA, Insurance and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses. Banco de Galicia y Buenos Aires SA (Banco Galicia) is a subsidiary of the Company. Its banking business segment represents Banco Galicia consolidated line by line with Banco Galicia Uruguay SA (Galicia Uruguay).

