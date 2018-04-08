Televisa (NYSE:TV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Scotiabank

Televisa (NYSE:TV) was upgraded by investment analysts at Scotiabank from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 22nd.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TV. JPMorgan Chase upgraded shares of Televisa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Televisa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Televisa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. HSBC upgraded shares of Televisa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, UBS upgraded shares of Televisa from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Televisa currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of Televisa stock opened at $18.16 on Thursday. Televisa has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $27.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $10,053.63, a PE ratio of 44.29, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.41.

Televisa (NYSE:TV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). Televisa had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter. research analysts forecast that Televisa will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Televisa by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,411,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,863 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Televisa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,828,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Televisa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $955,000. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in Televisa by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 5,698,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,563 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Televisa by 3,344.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,694,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.76% of the company’s stock.

About Televisa

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment is involved in the production of television programming and broadcasting of Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; the sale of advertising time on programs; and the production of television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States, as well as Internet business.

