Reviewing GSE (OTCMKTS:GSEH) and Its Competitors

GSE (OTCMKTS: GSEH) is one of 11,120 publicly-traded companies in the “” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare GSE to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares GSE and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GSE N/A N/A N/A GSE Competitors -7,640.12% -110.35% 4.86%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for GSE and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GSE 0 0 0 0 N/A GSE Competitors 21809 87204 116422 2020 2.43

As a group, “” companies have a potential upside of 10.96%. Given GSE’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GSE has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.1% of shares of all “” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.8% of shares of all “” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GSE and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GSE N/A N/A N/A GSE Competitors $1.14 billion $39.91 million 22.99

GSE’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than GSE.

Summary

GSE peers beat GSE on 5 of the 7 factors compared.

GSE Company Profile

GSE Holding, Inc. (GSE) is a provider of engineered geosynthetic containment solutions. GSE’s products are used in a range of infrastructure end markets, such as mining, waste management, liquid containment (including water infrastructure, agriculture and aquaculture), coal ash containment and shale oil and gas. The Company operates in two segments: North America, which represents the United States, Canada and Mexico, and International, which represents the rest of its global operations. The Company is a provider of products required to deliver customized solutions for projects on a global basis, including geomembranes, drainage products, geosynthetic clay liners, or GCLs, nonwoven geotextiles, and specialty products. In March 2012, the Company announced the purchase, by one of its subsidiaries, of certain manufacturing equipment from Poly-America, L.P. and Poly-Flex, Inc. In February 2013, the Company acquired SynTec, LLC.

